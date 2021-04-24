Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posted a series of pictures on Friday with a simple message to her followers – keep smiling.

Sunny posted the pictures on Instagram, where she is sequentially captured standing on the stump of a tree, about to jump, and finally jumping off the stump.

“Make the best of every situation!!! Smile,” Sunny Leone wrote alongside the images.

Sunny Leone is currently in Kerala to shoot her upcoming film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. It is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. While there, she recently shared pictures while standing on a top of a hill in the southern state. The actress looked stunning in a pink coloured athleisure and a no make-up look.

On the work front, Sunny recently shot for the reality TV show “MTV Splitsvilla” in the state, too.

