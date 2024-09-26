It’s that time of the year when we will soon binge on some drama, guilty pleasure, and loads of Kalesh! Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss 18. Superstar Salman Khan is back with a bang with a new season of the controversial reality show. All eyes are on the contestants who will be participating in the same. Let us look at some of the speculated lists of contestants that will raise the excitement level of the show.

Bigg Boss 17 Speculated Contestants

Nia Sharma – The popular TV actress who was last seen in Suhagan Chudail is one of the first confirmed contestants of the show. We all look forward to her bold and sassy aura on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nyra Banerjee – The lovely actress has appeared in many TV shows and regional films down South. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a semi-finalist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyrraa M Banerji (@nyra_banerjee)

Shehzada Dhami – The TV actor was in the news for his rather unceremonious and abrupt exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, wherein he was one of the main leads. There were rumors of him being unprofessional on the show’s sets, ultimately leading to him being fired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHZADA DHAMI (@the__shehzadaaa)

Shoaib Ibrahim – The actor was last seen as a finalist in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. It will be interesting to see him compete in Bigg Boss 18, especially when his wife, Deepika Kakkar, emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Avinash Mishra– The TV actor was last seen in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Yeh Teri Galiyan. His good looks and charming persona might make him a fan favorite amongst the ladies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Mishra (@avinash_world)

Shilpa Shirodkar – The senior actress is known for her performance in movies like Hum and Khuda Gawah. She also happens to be the sister-in-law of South superstar Mahesh Babu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit (@shilpashirodkar73)

Padmini Kolhapure – She is known as one of the most talented yesteryear actresses during the 80s and the 90s. The veteran actress is especially known for her stellar act in Prem Rog. She also happens to be the aunt of actress Shraddha Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by padminikolhapure (@padminikolhapure)

Karanveer Mehra – The actor has been a part of many popular movies and TV shows. There are also rumors that he is coming on board Bigg Boss 18 after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KaranVeerMehra (@karanveermehra)

Well, we are eager to see how these contestants fare on the Salman Khan-hosted show. There will be a more exciting list of contestants apart from this, which will be revealed at the grand premiere. Bigg Boss 18 will be premiering on October 6, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: MTV Roadies: Rannvijay Singha’s 4.32 Crores Salary For Season 17 Was Higher Than Sonu Sood’s S19 Despite 4 Less Episodes – Decoding The Number Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News