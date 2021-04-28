There are various Bollywood films that have had a challenging journey to get a release. Not to forget, the censor board is to be blamed at the top for not allowing certain aspects of the movies to reach the theatres. Apart from that, public sentiments are also trending reasons. One such film that has had a battle about the same was Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed project Black Friday. But did you know while the film housed Kay Kay Menon, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it also had names like Irrfan Khan and Imtiaz Ali attached to it?

Advertisement

Black Friday released back in 2007 on February 9. The movie that starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra, Kishor Kadam, and Zakir Hussain, was a revolutionary film. Based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, the movie was about the 1993 bombings. The film based on the real-life incident did not shy away from taking real names and was banned in India for 2 years.

Advertisement

Black Friday, ready in 2005 but saw its official release in 2007. The movie is a goldmine of trivia, and two of these are ones that you will be shocked to know. For the unversed, while the film housed multiple talented artists who are now stalwarts of Hindi cinema, it is said that Anurag Kashyap had also brought Irrfan Khan on board but the actor later walked out due to some unknown reasons.

If that was shocking, we have one more. Imtiaz Ali, the man you know as the director who understands love entirely, made his acting debut with Black Friday. Yes you read that right, Imtiaz played Yakub Memon in the film. His cameo went unnoticed in the initial years, but as Ali went on to become a maverick filmmaker, fans were quick to spot.

The movie now has found cult status and is the epitome of parallel cinema. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Soha Ali Khan & Daughter Inaaya Make The Coolest Fashion Twins, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube