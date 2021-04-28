Actress Soha Ali Khan posted a picture with her daughter Inaaya in matching outfits on Tuesday.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in blue and white tie-dye printed attire.

“Stay home. Stay safe. Be grateful for what you have,” Soha wrote as caption.

Check out the post shared by Soha Ali Khan below:

Soha, actor and author, often posts about her three-year-old daughter and husband Kunal Kemmu, and the time they have as a family.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan posted a string of monochrome pictures on Instagram. In the images, Soha is seen posing for the lens as she looks away from the camera.

“Shades of lockdown @kunalkemmu #lockdown #sunday#weekendmood,” Soha wrote alongside the images.

Saba Pataudi wrote: “Shades of life…unfold. Lighten the mood. And enjoy the blessings surrounding you… Stay safe. Lots of love.”

Speaking about her work, she was last seen in the 2018 film “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3”, a crime thriller film, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

