Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has shared her weekend mood on Sunday.

Advertisement

Soha posted a string of monochrome pictures on Instagram. In the images, Soha is seen posing for the lens as she looks away from the camera.

Advertisement

“Shades of lockdown @kunalkemmu #lockdown #sunday#weekendmood,” Soha Ali Khan wrote alongside the images.

Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi wrote: “Shades of life…unfold. Lighten the mood. And enjoy the blessings surrounding you… Stay safe. Lots of love.”

Soha has been quite active on social media throughout the lockdown. The actor shares update from her life, and some adorable things her munchkin does.

Speaking about her work, Soha was last seen in the 2018 film “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3”, a crime thriller film, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Aditya Chopra To Bear All Expenses For Vaccination Rollout For Daily Wage Workers In Film City – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube