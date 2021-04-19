The pandemic has affected every breathing soul living on the planet. Ever since the pandemic has hit India, Bollywood has been severely in distress. Several big wigs have time and again have come ahead for the people for whom their source of income has stopped. The daily wage workers working the sets have found support and continue to. As per the latest reports, the new messiah to have run again to help them is Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra.

As per the latest reports, since March, several cine bodies together are planning to set up a vaccination roll out in The Film City for all daily wage workers. The bodies have also written to the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in order to seek permission. Now is the grapevine is to go by, Aditya Chopra has decided to pay for the inoculation expense of vaccinating all daily wage workers in the Film City of the CM approves of the drive. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per Mid-Day, Aditya Chopra has already initiated a conversation with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), about bearing the expenses out of his goodwill. The producer-filmmaker reportedly thought that it won’t be affordable for every worker to buy a vaccine for Rs 250, and thus he decided to take the responsibility. The filmmaker has not spoken about his move, nor has he given out any official statement.

However, this isn’t the first time Aditya Chopra has ran for their rescue. While the pandemic was similarly strong last year, Chopra has contributed Rs 15 crores as help daily wage worker. A trade source close to the development said, “Last year, YRF contributed Rs 1.5 crore to help the marginalised in Bollywood. Once the vaccinations began across the country, Adi felt it was necessary for the 15,000 workers at Film City to protect themselves against the virus. So, when he heard that the associations were formulating a vaccine roll-out plan, he wanted to play an active role in it.”

Meanwhile, the union has also requested the CM to set up vaccination booths in Mira-Bhayander as well. The workers working in 12 hours shift will have trouble in getting their doses by travelling to distant corners.

