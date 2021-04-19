Prachi Desai is amongst the rare actors who began her journey with TV and eventually made it big in Bollywood. The beauty began her journey in 2006 and has been a part of multiple projects ever since. Farhan Akhtar led Rock On!! marked her Bollywood debut and there was no going back. But do you know the beauty faced casting couch herself? And it was for a ‘big film.’ Read on for details!

Advertisement

The actress has been a part of many successful projects of Bollywood. She has proved her acting chops with films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan, Ek Villain, Azhar amongst others. Despite all of that, a direct made ‘direct propositions’ and she was left baffled!

Advertisement

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Prachi Desai revealed, “I think very direct propositions were made to get cast in a certain film, a big film, but I have outright said no. Even after that director has called me, after saying no, I have still said that I am not interested in your film.”

Previously, Prachi Desai had opened up on rejecting multiple offers. The actress did agree that there was pressure to pay the bills, but she did not want to do repetitive roles.

“Had I let that pressure get to me, I would have agreed to all the offers that came to me. I got many roles with great directors and stories but I felt the role wouldn’t benefit me in any way. The roles didn’t add anything to my career so I’d to let go of those films. It comes from the space of being strong-minded and knowing what I want. Being in the limelight wasn’t my goal as anyway I shy away from it,” she told Hindustan Times.

Prachi Desai was last seen in Silence… Can You Hear It?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Actress Sugandha Mishra Reveals Her Dreamy Romance Tale; Wants To Wear A 10Kg Lehenga At Wedding!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube