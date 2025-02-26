One of Bollywood’s biggest names, Shah Rukh Khan took a hiatus from films after Zero (2018) underperformed at the box office. For nearly four years, SRK remained absent from the big screen, carefully planning his return. In 2023, he roared back with Pathaan, an action thriller that became a box-office juggernaut. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, not only reaffirmed his superstardom but also set new records, crossing ₹1000 crore worldwide.

Pathaan was a crucial addition to Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. It introduced SRK as a charismatic and deadly spy. The film’s success solidified YRF’s vision of an interconnected franchise, making Pathaan 2 one of the most awaited sequels. Now, exciting reports suggest that Aditya Chopra has completed the script for Pathaan 2, promising a bigger, more intense spectacle.

Pathaan 2 is planned to be released by the end of 2026

SRK fans have reason to rejoice as Pathaan 2 is officially in the works. According to reports by Mid-Day, Aditya Chopra has wrapped up writing the sequel’s script. The report suggests that Shah Rukh Khan was thoroughly impressed with the new script and has given it a green light. However, filming will only commence after he finishes King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which also marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut.

While the first film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, the director for Pathaan 2 is yet to be finalized. Industry buzz indicates that Aditya Chopra himself is keen on directing the sequel, though Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji is also being considered. Regardless of who takes the director’s chair, the film is expected to push the boundaries of action, storytelling, and spectacle.

The film’s production is expected to kick off early next year, with a release date reportedly set for late 2026. Given Pathaan’s success, expectations for the sequel are sky-high. Fans are eager to see how Pathaan 2 expands the Spy Universe and whether it includes crossovers with Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir. With an even grander scale promised, Pathaan 2 is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s biggest releases in the coming years.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: John Abraham As Jim: Actor Teases A Prequel Exploring The Spy-Turned-Villain’s Journey In YRF’s Spy Universe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News