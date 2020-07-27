Paan Singh Tomar: When Tigmanshu Dhulia Promised Irrfan Khan “National Award Le Ke Jana” On Latter’s Decision Of Quitting The Acting

The year 2020 is really a disastrous one for everyone. Apart from the gloomy situation created by COVID- 19 pandemic, we lost our beloved actors from Bollywood and Irrfan Khan was one of them. It’s unfortunate that the talented actor left us too early but what he did in his career, is enough to proclaim the amount of talent he had within. Remembering the maverick performer, today, we’ll be taking a look at one promise made to Irrfan by Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia, when former had decided to quit acting.

The incident traces down to about a decade ago before Paan Singh Tomar happened. Irrfan was literally frustrated with the kind of mediocre roles coming to his part. He had lost all of his hope and motivation to work. You wouldn’t believe but the late actor even had a thought of quitting the profession. And then came director Tigmanshu Dhulia to his rescue.

Back in 2013, Irrfan Khan had narrated the incident to Times Of India. He had said, “I contemplated on quitting films 12 years ago as I was not happy with the roles that came my way. I was bored. Tigmanshu convinced me to wait for a few years. He told me, “ Arre Ruk Ja, National Award Le Ke Jana’!”

Eventually, in 2013, Irrfan Khan won National Award for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar. And we can say that Tigmashu Dhulia kept his word.

“He meant to say, our time will come and I am happy it has,” Irrfan continued and expressed his overwhelming feeling on bagging the National Award.

Released in 2012, Paan Singh Tomar was a decent success at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!