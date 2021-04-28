Ajay Devgn is an actor who has been entertaining us for decades now and given us memorable performances in Singham, the Golmaal franchise, Tanhaji, Raid, Gangajaal and more. But over a career spanning almost two decades – his debut film Phool Aur Kaante turns 20 in November; the actor had said no to a good number of films.

Today, we will talk about 5 Bollywood hits that received great responses from the audiences and even worked wonders at the box office, that Ajay declined and the reasons for doing so.

From Darr and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Bajirao Mastani and more, scroll down and take a look at the 5 notable Bollywood films Ajay Devgn said no to.

Darr (1993)

This movie is still fresh in our minds thanks to SRK’s performance and dialogue delivery. But did you know, director Yash Chopra thought of casting Ajay Devgn as the villain when Aamir Khan bid the project adieu? Well, this is true, but why did Devgn say no? Well, as per reports, Chopra wanted to cast Ajay as Rahul, thanks to his expressive eyes. But Singham star was busy shooting for one of his movies in Ooty and never got back to Yash with a response.

The role was finally played by Shah Rukh Khan and is still considered one of his best performances to date.

Karan Arjun (1995)

Ajay Devgn was one of the initial choices of director Rakesh Roshan for the iconic movie Karan Arjun. As per throwback reports, Devgn was roped in to play the role of Karan but declined it due to creative differences with Roshan.

In fact, the director even spoke about it once and said, “The original choice of actors was Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. But they were not happy with their respective parts and wanted to switch. So Shah Rukh wanted to play Karan while Ajay desired to essay Arjun. However, I refused to do so.” He added, “Basically, they were not convinced with the story and the reincarnation element.”

Salman Khan was later brought on board to play Karan, and we aren’t complaining. Did you know Salman even earned a Filmfare and Screen nomination for his role?

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

I can bet even my last penny that every ’90s kids has at least once watched Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from start to finish. One of my guilty pleasures, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Rahul, Anjali and Tina besides the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. So I’m always happy when I read which actors rejected the film that gave us these besties.

It may come as a shock to you that SRK’s role was initially offered to Ajay Devgn, but for reasons best known to him, he said no to the project that starred his wifey dearest. But despite this, the actor still made his presence felt on the set of the KJo directorial when he was called for a personal reason. Stay tuned, and I’ll soon let you know about the incident.

SRK won a Filmfare and a Zee Cine for his performance as Rahul in the teen rom-com.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Without a doubt, Ajay Devgn can play a Maratha better than anybody else, and his performances in Tanhaji and Singham are proof. But did you know, the actor said no to playing Peshwa Bajirao I in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Bajirao Mastani. According to reports, Ajay Devgn was initially offered the role of the Peshwa but said no as they couldn’t agree to the terms and conditions.

In a throwback interview, Ajay Devgn had told a tabloid, “I was approached for the lead role… but we couldn’t agree on the terms and conditions… dates, money, everything.”

Ranveer Singh finally played the role, and it earned him a Filmfare Best Actor award, an IIFA Best Actor Award, a Producers Guild Film Award, a Screen Award, and more.

Padmaavat (2018)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat received praises from both the audiences and critics. But as per reports, Bhansali had initially approached Ajay Devgn to star in the film as Alauddin Khilji. However, due to the date issues, the actor said no. As per reports, the makers were asking him to allot 200 consecutive days to shoot the film, which would have clashed with those of his directorial Shivaay.

Another reason cited for him rejecting it was Devgn quoting a staggering fee resulting in Bhansali approaching his Ranveer for the lead role.

Ranveer Singh finally played the role, and we doubt anyone could do it justice like the Gully Boy star did. He took home several awards for his performance, including a Filmfare, an IIFA, a Star Screen, a Zee Cine and more.

Which film would you have loved to see Ajay Devgn in instead of the actor who replaced him? Let us know in the comments.

