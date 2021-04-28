Bollywood actors and actress often engage in an altercation and they can’t hide their anger towards each other even publicly. And one such fight that went on for a long time between Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla all over a silly reason. Scroll down to know more.

Aamir and Juhi have worked on several films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna, Tum Mere Ho and many more. The two share a great bond. The actress even mentioned during an interview that if there was one platonic relationship that she had in her life, it was with Aamir. She loved him a lot.

However, Aamir Khan’s one prank really made Juhi Chawla upset. This led to a misunderstanding between the two and they did not speak to each other for nearly six years. Years later, as reported by Indian Express, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “During the shoot of Ishq, we fought over a small issue. It was a petty one, but I think I was a little egoistic then. So I decided I will not speak to her again. Even on sets, I would keep a distance from her. I don’t know why I behaved that way.”

He also said, “Even when she would come and sit beside me, I would walk out. I would go and sit at least 50 feet away from her (laughs). I never greeted her or bid her goodbyes. Only during the scene, if we were required to speak, I would talk to her. But it was only professional.”

However, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla made amends after his divorce from Reena Dutta in 2002. He said, “So for the next six-seven years, we did not speak. But when she got to know about my divorce with Reena, she called me up and asked to meet. Juhi had been close to both Reena and me, and she wanted to sort our differences. Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still, she called me. That touched me and I knew the friendship hadn’t been affected a bit between us. We might not have been on talking terms but had continued to care for each other.”

