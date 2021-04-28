Ever since Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s trailer released fans have been talking about Salman Khan’s kiss with Disha Patani. We almost thought that Bhai had broken his ‘No Kiss Streak Policy’ but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Disha had tape on her mouth and hence ‘Streak is unbroken’ a fan writes.

Salman has always been very clear about his ‘no on-screen kiss policy’ and that’s one of the reasons his fans respect him the most.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe’s trailer was released a week ago and ever since then, there’s been a whole brouhaha about his kiss with Disha Patani. The Wanted actor has a clear ‘no kiss policy’ on-screen and fans have been wondering if he has broken his own streak. But guess what? He didn’t.

Yes, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Disha had a tape on his lips and hence, Bhai didn’t break his no-kiss policy.

A Salman Khan fan commented on Twitter, “So this is just a comedy scene jaha Disha k muh mein tape laga hua hai….. Streak is unbroken.”

Another fan commented, “Kal hi bola tha Disha k lips pe tape hai, cheat kiss hai (I told you it was a cheat kiss, Disha’s face was taped). Salman bhai nhi kren gy on screen kiss Qk ek dfa jo bhai ne commitment krdi phr toh woh apne ap ki b nhi sunte (Salman will never kiss on screen, because he has made the commitment).”

Another fan tweeted, “Salman: mai disha ko lip kiss nhi karuga…Prabhudeva: koi bat nhi hum cello tape lga dege, tab to karoge? #RadheTrailer #DishaPatani #SalmanKhan”

Take a look:

Salman: mai disha ko lip kiss nhi karuga Prabhudeva: koi bat nhi hum cello tape lga dege, tab to karoge?#RadheTrailer #DishaPatani #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/tDdsmkvqPi — Urwashi_07 (@UGwalwanshi) April 22, 2021

Bhai Salman Khan did kiss 1st time on screen.

He should not have broke his rule 😏#SalmanKhan #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #RadheTrailer #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/n73Dph4ydA — I MISS YOU MERI CHHOTISI BACHCHI (@BarbiesWarrior4) April 23, 2021

I think u did not clearly saw it ,some tape on disha patani mouth and salman kissed her — Eijaz Khan Fandom (@Eijazkhanfandom) April 23, 2021

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, Salman Khan once revealed about his no-kiss policy and said that he is ‘’not comfortable with them at all’. The actor continued and said, “When we used to watch movies with family and a kiss scenes came, everyone used to look away. And it used to be bit awkward. Even in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), the intimate scenes were not direct. Trend has changed, but I still am not comfortable. When I make movies, I want family to go watch it. The maximum that happens is I remove my shirt. Might have a few naughty jokes in my dialogues but you will never see a lovemaking scene.”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan kissing Disha Patani with a tape on in Radhe’s trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

