Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are a Khan Trimurti of Bollywood. Regardless of the differences, they share in the past few years, three of them share a mutual respect for each other. We have seen multiple times, Khans praising each other’s work, but during one of many interviews, Salman ended up saying himself mediocre while calling SRK and Aamir legends.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Salman was indulged in an interview with Hindustan Times, where he spoke about SRK and Aamir’s flops- Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan. He said that one or two flops won’t affect them as they are legends and amazing actors with the capability of bouncing back.

Advertisement

Salman Khan had quoted, “It is not as if Aamir or Shah Rukh are choosing bad or worse films. There are times when the movies I’ve chosen, to the best of my knowledge, haven’t worked. And then one film works and you’re back. SRK is a legend, as is Aamir. A bad movie here or there may happen, but they will always come back.”

Salman Khan further added that the one who should worry about flops is him, as he is one who’s surviving on just mediocre talent and luck.

“I’m surviving on mediocre talent and luck. Actually, I don’t know what I’m surviving on, but I’m surviving. We thought that Tubelight (the same combination of Kabir Khan and me) will be a beautiful film, after our much-appreciated superhit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). But for an Eid release, the public wanted to see something happy. In Tubelight, they all cried. They were like, ‘What the hell! You’ve ruined Eid!’. They went into depression,” Salman added.

Bhai at his candid best!

Must Read: Kirron Kher Allocates Rs 1 Crore For Purchase Of Ventilators In Chandigarh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube