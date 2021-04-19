Juhi Chawla has been one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She’s bubbly, she’s fun-loving and she’s straight forward. Way before she was introduced to Shah Rukh Khan, the actress, was told SRK looked like Aamir Khan. So when they met for the first time, she was only in for disappointment and how! Read on for the insider scoop.

For the unversed, Juhi and SRK collaborated for the first-ever time in the film, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Producer Vivek Vaswani created a painting for Shah Rukh and gave a chocolate boy description of the actor. It was one of the main reasons the actress signed the film, but ended up totally disappointed.

Juhi Chawla on Entertainment Ki Raat had revealed, “We had done a movie when even I was still new in the industry, named Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Producer Vivek Vaswani said big things that your hero was in Fauji and he’s very famous and looks like Aamir Khan. In my mind, I pictured a chocolate-faced, good-looking hero, like Aamir. So I said, ‘yes, why won’t I do the movie!”

Talking about their first meeting, Juhi Chawla continued, “When I reached the set, that was when I first saw him. Shah Rukh, patla sa, dubla sa, brown colour ka, white shirt mein duble patle se. Maine bola, ‘ye, kis angle se Aamir Khan lagta hai batao mujhe?’ Ye toh mere saath dhokha ho gaya. (Shah Rukh was thin, brown coloured man standing in a white shirt. I asked, ‘From which angle is he looking like Aamir Khan? I have been betrayed)”

Juhi Chawla eventually ended up doing the meeting. She even joked about how she made Shah Rukh Khan the star that he is today!

