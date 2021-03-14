How many of you still think that Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Darr is one of the most iconic films? Well, what if we tell you that they were not the first choice for the film? It was Aamir Khan and Divya Bharti. In fact, it was the Dangal actor who got the late actress replaced in the movie.

Yes! We know that you all must have got a shock after listening to this. But wait till you hear the entire story. It is nothing less than a Bollywood film story. Keep scrolling further.

Aamir Khan and Divya Bharti were not on good terms back then. It all started in 1992 when the late actress lashed out at the PK actor after he refused to perform with her during a tour in London. Actually, Bharti had made a mistake during a live show that wasn’t very noticeable but could not go unnoticed from Mr Perfectionist’s eye.

After this, Aamir Khan refused to perform with Divya Bharti and instead chose Juhi Chawla to perform with. In fact, the actor even opted out of the medley Bharti was supposed to perform with him. This left the late actress in tears. But later, Salman Khan came to her rescue and agreed to perform with her. It was after this incident that things were not in good shape between Bharti and Aamir.

Talking about the 1993 film Darr, Divya was signed opposite Sunny Deol as Kiran Awasthi’s role in the film, and while there were reports that the actress was out of the film because of her differences with the director and producer Yash Chopra, her mother revealed that it was Aamir who replaced Divya with Juhi on board. She said in an interview, “Many people still think that Divya lost Darr because she had a problem with Yash Chopra. That wasn’t the case. When Sunny was signed, he wanted Divya opposite him. But Aamir wanted Juhi Chawla.”

“Unfortunately, at that time, we were in America for some shows,” said her mother. Before we left, they announced Darr with Sunny, Divya and Aamir. When we returned, it was Sunny, Juhi and Aamir. It seemed that Aamir Khan, who was also working with Yash Chopra in Parampara, managed to push Juhi and had Divya Bharti dropped. After he got Juhi into Darr, he was dropped, and Shah Rukh was taken.”

However, Aamir and Divya’s differences did not end there. It was reported that the actress was offered Deewana after Darr, which previously starred Rishi Kapoor and Armaan Kholi. But due to some reasons, Armaan withdrew from the film, and the role was then offered to Aamir, but due to his differences with Divya, the role then landed on to SRK, which was his debut film.

