Aamir Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today and his friends, fans from across the globe are pouring in so much love for the superstar. His Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan just shared a magical unseen picture from the sets of the upcoming film and wished him on her official Instagram handle.

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Wishing Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely still from their upcoming film with a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy birthday my Lal…❤️❤️ There will never be another like you…🎈🎈 Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film ❤️”

That’s one intriguing picture, isn’t it? We can’t wait for Laal Singh Chaddha to release already.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan who is known for doing one film at a time is planning to have a lineup of 3 films this time. Yes not one or two, after Laal Singh Chaddha, the superstar is planning to do 3 films i.e. Mogul (Gulshan Kumar’s biopic), Spanish film Campeones’ remake and a mystery biopic.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source has said, “Aamir Khan usually picks one film at a time. It’s only when he’s about to finish or has completed the shoot that he decides his next. But this time, he’s toying with the idea of having a line-up. This is rare, considering his working methods. Of course, he’ll shoot one film at a time as he prefers to fully concentrate on the role in hand.”

Laal Singh Chaddha releases this year on Christmas and Aamir fans across the globe are desperately waiting for the movie.

Happy birthday, superstar.

Did y’all like the new still from the film shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan featuring Aamir Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

