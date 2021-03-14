Aamir Khan turns 56 today and it’s a day of celebration not just for him or his family but also for the fans. As the world showers him with birthday wishes on social media and even on his WhatsApp, we are here to discuss the excellent hold he enjoys at the box office.

Aamir Khan started his career as a lead Bollywood actor in 1988 and his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was 3rd highest grosser of that year. Ever since his debut, Aamir has ruled the box office by giving so many big hits. But in the past 14-15 years he has come on his own.

Not just the superstar has proved to be a box office hurricane in all these years, he has created new benchmarks. Today, we’ll discuss the number of times Aamir Khan set new box office benchmarks for Bollywood.

1) Ghajini (2008)

Aamir Khan led Ghajini was one of the most awaited films of 2008. The film released on Christmas after Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The Aditya Chopra directorial was already doing extremely well and when Ghajini released it surpassed the film. But it didn’t do just that but gave the industry its first-ever 100 crores grosser.

The AR Murugadoss directorial collected 114 crores at the box office and it was the first time Aamir set a new benchmark for Bollywood.

2) 3 Idiots (2009)

Exactly 1 year later in 2009, Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots got an earth-shattering response from the audience. The film also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan & Sharman Joshi cracked the 200 crores mark. Soon after giving birth to the 100 crores club, it was a crazy achievement for him and the team.

3) Dhoom 3 (2013)

Then two years later in 2013, Aamir Khan took Bollywood close to the 300 crores mark. His Dhoom 3 also starring Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan & Uday Chopra crossed Chennai Express (226.7 crores) & Krrish 3 (240.5 crores) and collected 280.25 crores at the domestic box office. Needless to say, Aamir was the superstar who breached the 250 and 275 crores mark for the first time.

4) PK (2014)

The Blockbuster 3 Idiots duo of Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Hirani came back with PK. Also starring Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt & Sushant Singh Rajput, it became the first-ever Bollywood film to cross the 300 crores mark. The lifetime business of PK was 339.5 crores.

5) Dangal (2016)

Absolutely no film could cross Aamir Khan’s PK until he himself came with Dangal on Christmas 2016. The film breached past PK comfortably and took the Bollywood business close to 400 crores mark. The lifetime business of Nitesh Tiwari directorial which also marked the debut of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra & Zaira Wasim was 387.39 crores.

The record is still unbeatable in Bollywood and it will be interesting to see if Aamir Khan himself surpasses it this year with his Laal Singh Chaddha. What do you think?

