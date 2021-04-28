Govinda is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Having acted in more than 120 films, the actor is well-known for his slapstick performances and dancing skills. He is one of the most respected actors in the film industry. But did you know he once publicly expressed his displeasure over Karan Johar?

Advertisement

Back in 2017, Govinda’s comeback film Aa Gaya Hero was released in March. Just a week later, the ace producer released Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. The move irked the Hero No.1 actor who accused him of Nepotism and not being what he shows to the world.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor accusing Karan Johar said, “He has never called me in 30 years, he doesn’t see actors who are not the part of his group and doesn’t even say hello, I doubt. He’s not that kind-hearted. It’s a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he’s releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai (He doesn’t seem like an innocent person to me).”

This is not the first time that Govinda has expressed displeasure with Karan. He was upset that the ace producer did not invite the actor at Koffee With Karan. Dharma Production head honcho replied with a public apology, “There was a talk of getting him on the show in between but things did not happen then. We had thought about it. It would be an absolute honour and privilege to have Govinda on the show. My apologies that he hasn’t been (on the show) and he felt bad about it. There is no intention to hurt him. He is a terrific artist and a great movie star. I would love to call him. I will take a note and call him and I hope he accepts my invitation.”

However, Govinda did not seem to be convinced by Karan Johar’s apology. He said to the publication, “He must have said that it would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun’s film just a week after my film. He shows that he’s very humble and innocent, but woh mujhe David se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai (He seems more jealous and dangerous than David Dhawan to me).”

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates 15 Years Of Gangster: “Shah Rukh Khan Ji & Mine Are The Biggest Success Stories Ever…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube