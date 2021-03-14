Govinda was one of the best and top actors of Bollywood in the ’90s. There was a time when he used to rule the big-screens, but slowly his magic started diminishing. It has been a long time since we have seen him entertaining us on the silver screens. But, in 2020, we saw his magic being recreated on the OTT platform by Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 remake. The actor has reacted to this remake.

Chichi revealed all about his future projects and what kept him away from films for so long. Also, we know you all eagerly want to know about his reaction to the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to Times Of India reports, Govinda revealed that he has heard many scripts and will be signing a few films. He might even produce some of them. He said that 2020 has not only affected him but the entire world.

Talking about the remake of Coolie No 1, Govinda reacted on whether it was a mistake to make this film or not. He said, “You will never see me speaking against others. While others often like to talk about me, I never talk about their work or judge it because I respect everybody’s hard work and money invested. In the last 14-15 years, I have invested money and lost around Rs 16 crore. I was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn’t get theatres, and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn’t happen. Now, I am ready to kick-start 2021 in a big way.”

The actor also spoke about the existing Nepotism in the industry. He said, “I have nothing to say about today’s situation. What people are saying today, I have been saying that for several years. There is no point discussing that now. I have been fighting this battle for 20 years, and some people have maligned my name, but I ignored them. This is how one should behave with them instead of wasting your time fighting as then you will not be able to work.”

Govinda also opened up on his tiff with Krushna Abhishek and why does he make fun of him? “I really don’t know who is making him do it, otherwise, he is a good boy. Not only does he make fun, but by doing it, he is spoiling my image. Whoever is behind it, we are seeing him do it. See, I have been a victim of Nepotism, and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage, and people from the industry would walk away. Don’t know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead.”

