Kiku Sharda Reacts To Tiff With Krushna Abhishek On Govinda: “why would I poke him about something he is uncomfortable about?”

Everyone who knows Govinda and Krushna Abhishek know that the ‘Mama-Bhanja’ don’t get along well with each other. Recently, rumours of Krushna not talking to his colleague Kiku Sharda from The Kapil Sharma Show is going viral on the internet.

During one of the episodes, when Varun Dhawan appeared on the show to promote Coolie No. 1, Krushna said, “Chhee Chee aise baat nahi karte”.

To which, Kiku Sharda replied, “Chi Chi (Govinda) toh aapse baat nahi karte”. After this conversation went viral, it was reported that Krushna Abhishek was offended by his colleagues’ joke and wasn’t talking to him post the incident.

Now, talking about the same with ETimes, Kiku has rubbished all the tiff reports and said, “It was completely scripted, rehearsed and Krushna was aware that I had these lines. It was just a joke and Krushna is not so shallow to take everything so seriously in life. And above all, why would I poke him about something he is uncomfortable about?”

The Kapil Sharma actor continued, “Both Krushna and I have worked separately on the show and also together in pairs. We both turn into kids, Dharamendra paaji and Sunny paaji and do many fun things together. So, I feel this was just picked up randomly by someone to create a controversy. We both found those lines funny and Krushna knows it’s a joke. At the end of the day people should remember that we are just trying to make people laugh. Some jokes work and some don’t. In this case, it was funny and we both laughed about it. I love Krushna and we gel really well. We share a great working equation with each other. I feel the credit for keeping us going for all these years goes to the writers who keep bringing something new to each episode.”

