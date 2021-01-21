Bigg Boss 14 is finally charting massive TRPs. Thanks to all the challengers who have spiced up the season like never before. Recently, Eijaz Khan made his exit owing to personal commitments. He will be re-entering the show but till then, it is Devoleena Bhattacharjee who will be playing as his proxy. But do you know the BB13 contestant does not see him in Top 3? Read on for all the scoop!

Just before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Devoleena in an interview was asked about her top 3 predictions. The actress was quick to mention that she definitely sees Rubina Dilaik at the top. Apart from that, she chose Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant.

That was quite shocking for fans as Devoleena Bhattacharjee was entering as a proxy for Eijaz Khan. So it was expected of her to take his name. When asked Eijaz about the same, the actor answered, “I didn’t know that (screams). You just made me feel bad. I don’t care what she thinks. Mujhe farak nahi padta (laughs). Salman bhai imitated me once, I’m on seventh heaven.”

Talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee replacing him, Eijaz Khan continued, “Devoleena is there to play the game. She is my proxy but she has her individual game, she cannot play as Eijaz Khan. All I want from Devoleena is to stay there till I get back. That’s all.”

Asked about how life has changed ever since he came out of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz responded, “Life is beautiful, I’m filled with gratitude. I’m overwhelmed with love and respect. I never expected this. I know I deserved it but I didn’t know I’d get it. I’m very happy.”

