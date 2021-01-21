Sushant Singh Rajput has been a blessing for Bollywood. The actor began his career in 2013 with Kai Po Che and there was no going back. He was the shining star and has done some worthy projects post that. MS Dhoni, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Dil Bechara remain some of his most memorable films. Despite such success, the actor never chased box office validation.

It is often said that every Friday is a gamechanger in Bollywood. A film releases and any actor’s next largely depends on the success of the latest release. There have been actors who have faced a huge roadblock just because their initial films did not do well at the box office.

Sushant Singh Rajput, however, never worked on that basis. The late actor himself once opened and said that he has no liking towards huge box office success. He also mentioned that if the end result is just minting money, he could do that in any other profession as well.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Sushant Singh Rajput had said, “I’d like Sonchiriya to be appreciated for all the hard work that our director Abhishek Choubey has put in…In fact all of us actors and technicians slogged in the Chambal heat. It feels nice when the reviews appreciate one’s efforts. I’ve never sought fame or fortune. Never been enamoured of the 100-crore club”

Talking about his then-successes MS Dhoni and Kai Po Che, Sushant continued, “I’d say the success of those films was a happy accident. It’s not as if I set out to make these films a success. Humein isse blockbuster banana hai…nothing of that sort! I work entirely for my job satisfaction. Otherwise, I could have made money in any other profession. I am here to make a difference, firstly to myself. When I look back on my body of work I want to feel a sense of pride. Whether it is Kai Po Che, Byomkesh Bakshi, Dhoni, Kedarnath or Sonchiriya, I am happy and proud to be associated with these films.”

Well, truly, Sushant Singh Rajput was one of its own kind. All we can now hope is that he’s happy wherever he is!

