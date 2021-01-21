Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an inspiration for every Indian woman. In fact, she’s an icon for every lady across the world. She began her career with modelling. Gradually made her foray into Bollywood and today she’s ruling the international world too. But did you know the Text For You actress was bullied as a child in American High School? Read on for all the details!

PC was born in India and shifted to America at the age of 12 to live with her extended family. She was enrolled in American High School for her education. However, things turned out to be a nightmare for her when she was bullied and faced racism.

In an interview with People, Priyanka Chopra recalled, “I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you. I went into a shell. I was like, ‘Don’t look at me. I just want to be invisible. My confidence was stripped. I’ve always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was.”

Priyanka Chopra in her memoir Unfinished revealed that she was said things like, ‘Brownie, go back to your country!’ and ‘Go back on the elephant you came on’ when she walked down the hall.

The Dostana actress added that she moved from New York City to Indianapolis before settling in Newton, Massachusetts. Contrary to expectations, things got worse there. “I don’t even blame the city, honestly. I just think it was girls who, at that age, just want to say something that’ll hurt. Now, at the other side of 35, I can say that it probably comes from a place of them being insecure. But at that time, I took it very personally,” she added.

Owing to it all, Priyanka Chopra decided and returned to India in order to ‘heal.’

“I was so blessed that when I went back to India, I was surrounded by so much love and admiration for who I was. Going back to India healed me after that experience in high school. In America, I was trying not to be different. Right? I was trying to fit in and I wanted to be invisible. When I went to India, I chose to be different,” concluded the actress.

