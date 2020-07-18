Priyanka Chopra At The Worldwide Box Office: From Baywatch To Barfi!, Check Out The Top 10 Grossers Of Birthday Girl

Priyanka Chopra is one of the top stars and actresses India has produced. The Miss World 2000 had no experience in acting when she made her debut in the Bollywood industry but over the years with her dedication and sheer hard work, she developed great skills.

The first time we noticed the caliber of Priyanka Chopra as an actress, it was back in 2004 when she played a negative character in Aitraaz. Priyanka’s performance got her a huge acclaim and many awards. And later on, she went on to surprise everyone with films like Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi! and others.

But it’s not like Priyanka Chopra has just been a critically acclaimed actress. As Bollywood’s own desi girl she has given several big hits in her career so far and who can unnotice her stunning entry in American TV and Hollywood? After Bollywood, she has rocked these two big entertainment industries as well and hence it won’t be wrong to say that Priyanka has got love from all over the world.

As Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 38th birthday today, let’s take a look at her Top 10 worldwide grossers:

1) Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch in 2017. The action-comedy based on popular American show also starred Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in lead. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film did a worldwide business of $178 million according to Box Office Mojo.

2) Krrish 3

The 3rd part of Koi Mil Gaya franchise, Krrish 3 did extremely well at the Indian Box Office and enjoyed a good share of business in overseas as well. The worldwide business of the film was $50 million.

3) Isn’t It Romantic?

The 2019 romantic comedy starring Priyanka Chopra along with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth & Adam DeVine did a worldwide business of $49 million.

4) Bajirao Mastani

In 2015, Priyanka Chopra played an integral part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Bajirao Mastani. Also starring Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone, the film did a worldwide business of $49 million.

5) Don 2

Farhan Akhtar directorial, Don 2 was a sequel to 2006 film Don: The Chase Begins starring Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra in lead. The film did a worldwide business of $28 million.

6) Barfi!

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra & Ileana D’Cruz in lead was not just a critical but a commercial success too. Upon release, the film didn’t have much box office expectations but it surprised everybody with a worldwide business of $26 million.

7) Agneepath

The 2012 remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s cult classic Agneepath did extremely well at the box office. Starring Hrithik Roshan & Priyanka Chopra in lead, the worldwide business of the film was $25.5 million.

8) Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was a success in India but did amazingly well overseas too. The Zoya Akhtar directed multistarrer did a worldwide business of $20 million.

9) Krrish

In 2006, Priyanka Chopra starred in Bollywood superhero film Krrish along with Hrithik Roshan. The film set a benchmark for the genre in the Hindi film industry and did a worldwide business of $18 million.

10) Don: The Chase Begins

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan worked together for the first time in Farhan Akhtar directed 2006 remake of 1978 Bollywood film, Don. The film had Priyanka Chopra playing the iconic role of Roma and did well worldwide.

Don did a total worldwide business of $14 million.

