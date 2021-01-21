There’s been a constant trend of hiding marriages in Bollywood. Be it Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas or Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma – B’Town couples keep such things under the wrap. The latest one creating a lot of noise are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. It is known to the whole wide world by now that the duo is tying the knot this Sunday. An official confirmation? Well, that’s been made by David Dhawan’s brother Anil Dhawan now.

A lot has been revealed about Varun and Natasha’s wedding till now. It is said that the guest list includes as many as 50 celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh – all of the A-listers may be seen attending the festivities! And why not, Varun is a charmer amongst the industry as well as fans!

Fans have been awaiting an official confirmation since long now. While the venue has also been revealed now, along with the designers revealing what Varun Dhawan would wear, fans at least deserve an official announcement. Anil Dhawan has now done his part for them all.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, David Dhawan’s brother said, “My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it.” When asked if he will be among other attendees, Anil answered, “Why not?”

Well, this remains contrary to the statement made by Anil earlier this month. Uncle Dhawan in a conversation with Bombay Times had said, “Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?”

It seems he finally got the wedding invitation from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal!

