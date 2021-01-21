Kangana Ranaut is time and again a part of some controversy. Amid the pandemic itself, one can name n number of feuds that the actress has been a part of. From Shaleen Bagh dadi row to Diljit Dosanjh feud and Urmila Matondkar – the Manikarnika actress is upfront. However, the internet was taken aback when her great journalist friend Arnab Goswami called her an erotomaniac.

Advertisement

As most know, Arnab is a prime suspect of the TRP scam. Not just him, his news channel has been long grabbing the eyeballs too. It is not hidden that Kangana time and again appears on Goswami’s channel for debates and her standpoint. She even congratulated and credited the news anchor when Sushant Singh Rajput case was handed over to the CBI.

Advertisement

Recently, some old chats of Arnab Goswami went viral on the internet. The chats are from 2017 when he interviewed Hrithik Roshan for almost an hour. The War actor spoke about Kangana Ranaut and all the allegations she levelled against him.

Talking about the conversation with ex BARC CEO, Arnab Goswami allegedly said that Hrithik Roshan told him that Kangana Ranaut has erotomania. When asked what that means, the news anchor replied, “s*xually possessed with him.”

Everybody had been seeking Kangana’s reaction ever since the chats went viral. Well, that happened yesterday when she indirectly reacted to the chats on Twitter. Ranaut wrote, “Till date, I have never dared to see anyone’s leaked private chats, letters, mails, pictures and videos, no matter whose it has been. It is a matter of moral values, character and self-respect. Librus will not understand.”

To this, a user accused Kangana Ranaut of gossiping about several matters including the Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty row. The actress responded, “Rohini ji, high-level people do not talk about petty things, but petty people only like to talk about petty things. Have it your way, let us gossip a little. Arnab ji just said what Hrithik told him. I first met him in 2019 and he was ashamed of his 2017 interview with Hrithik. Understand?”

She continued, “Do you want more gossip? Why did Hrithik say this, why did the relationship sour, how did Arnab become my friend after being Hrithik’s friend, etc etc? These libru gossip mongers have destroyed the atmosphere of the country. Stop sneakily eating murabba and reading everyone’s chats and emails.”

Check out the tweets below:

Must Read: Groom-To-Be Varun Dhawan Gets His Wardrobe Designer In Kunal Rawal



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube