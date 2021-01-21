Actor-dancer and TV personality Raghav Juyal is all set to host the third season of Dance Deewane. He says to be a part of a show, where Madhuri Dixit will be presiding as judge, is a remarkable moment for him.

The third season is judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

“I am quite thrilled and excited to be a part of Dance Deewane. Madhuri Dixit is a legend, and to host a show where she will be presiding as a judge is a remarkable moment for me! However, I am fortunate to have a friend in Dharmesh, who is one of the judges in the show. We are both like Jai and Veeru, in a way!” said Raghav Juyal.

Raghav Juyal says being a dancer, he understands the passion of the contestants on the show.

“I know the thirst that contestants have to prove themselves. It’s a beautiful thing when you see dancers lose themself in the moment and come up with a spectacular performance. I will make sure that I encourage new talent and be more like a friend to them rather than a ‘host!’ This is the start of a wonderful journey and I can’t wait for it to begin!” Raghav said.

