Actress Priyanka Chopra says she feels beyond honoured to celebrate and acknowledge American business tycoon Warren Buffett’s leadership, kindness, and undeniable generosity. The actress feels honoured to present him the Global Citizen Prize.

Advertisement

The actress recently shared the reason behind the felling and more. Read it all below.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and wrote, “I feel beyond honoured to present Warren Buffett with the 2020 Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy. In 2006, he shocked the world and promised that he would give away almost all of his wealth to those in need. So far he has donated $37 billion, but he didn’t stop there.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “He co-founded the Giving Pledge, calling on the world’s wealthiest to also give at least half of their net worth. He recognised that the moment to help was now, so he took action and encouraged others in his position to do the same. Today, we celebrate and acknowledge Warren’s leadership, kindness, and undeniable generosity. Thank you… and congratulations. #GCPrize.”

The award ceremony was hosted by singer John Legend this year. The awards recognise people working towards ending extreme poverty. The Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020 will be available for viewers in India on December 26 on Vh1 and Voot Select.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her film Text For You in London, recently shared an intimate kiss with actor Sam Heughan.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanjana Sanghi Reveals How She Prepared For Her 9th Grade Exams While Shooting Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube