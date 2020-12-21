Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to don another hat soon. The Bollywood beauty is all set to pen her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress revealed that it will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy.

Kareena made the announcement on her son, Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday yesterday. She also revealed that the book will be out soon.

The actress wrote, “Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple, who is fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. The actress gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016 and is currently expecting her second baby with Saif. Bebo often shared photographs of her baby bump on social media. Kareena and Saif announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child.

Yesterday, Kareena shared a series of unseen and adorable pictures of Taimur on social media. She captioned the post, “My child… I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do… which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow… God bless you my hardworking boy… but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake…❤️”

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed her shooting schedule for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan.

