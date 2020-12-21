Sara Ali Khan had a rough time in Bollywood recently as she was surrounded by drugs-related controversies. However, the gorgeous and talented newbie made her way out of it and is now looking towards a shining 2021.

While her upcoming much-awaited comedy Coolie No 1 is slated to end the year 2020 on a funny note, she is promising an ‘Atrangi’ 2021 to her fans with ‘Atrangi Re‘.

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for the Aanand L Rai film in Delhi and she keeps on sharing interesting updates from the sets. Recently the actress shared a lovely picture in which she and the filmmaker can be seen bonding over chai. Dressed in a beautiful white suit, Sara looks every inch gorgeous.

The actress also posted a goofy boomerang in which she could be seen pouring tea in a cup for herself. Isn’t that amazing?

Along with Sara Ali Khan, Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush & Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 makers have dropped a new song “Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh” from the film which is a recreated version of the classic from 1995 original. The director of the film, David Dhawan, hopes the songs will give extra mileage to the film.

While the original song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik and was picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the new version, filmed on Sara and Varun Dhawan, has been reimagined by Lilo George and DJ Chetas.

Several of the hit songs of the original film have been recreated in the new film. Said David Dhawan, “Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless. According to me, these tracks helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand-Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together. Including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 was my way to pay back.”

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the same name, that released in 1995. The upcoming film also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Sahil Vaid, Manoj Joshi, and is scheduled to drop on December 25, on Amazon Prime Video.

