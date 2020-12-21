If there is one person we all want to dance like, then it has to be Govinda! The actor is still remembered for his enviable dance moves, and he ensures your eyes would stay fixated on no one else but him. The songs from his films captured the essence of the ’90s and early 2000s in a way that Govinda numbers can be a separate genre on your playlist.

But, only people who promise that they would dance like there is no tomorrow continue reading ahead—just Kidding! Whether you’re in the mood to listen to something peppy, or uplifting, or simply want a list of songs to groove to, take your pick from our top 10 favourite Govinda numbers!

1. Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

We promise you that this song can instantly lift your mood. I remember listening to this for the first time while watching my Parents wedding video cassette. Now you can only imagine how old this Govinda and Neelam song is. But, even today this song is in high demand at parties or weddings, and everyone wants to dance like the man himself.

2. Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

This Govinda and Raveena Tandon number is the perfect song to ‘ladao Ishq’ with your partner. These are some songs which I think we can never forget even when we will turn old. Be it the quirky lyrics or the funky dance steps, everything about this song makes it a must-have on this list.

3. What Is Your Mobile Number

Even today, this song is the easiest way to ask someone for their mobile number. Do not believe us, well then the only way to check it out is by singing this song for yourself and asking for the number, hahaha! We are sure you would not be disappointed. Also not to forget, the iconic Govinda-Karisma Jodi even makes the video a fun watch.

4. Soni De Nakhre

Want to be the heart of a party, well then you gotta take notes from Govinda. The way he manages to overshadow superstar Salman Khan in this song, we are sure that even you will be able to rock the dance floor.

5. Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

‘Tujhko mirchi lagi to main kya karu?’ No No! This is not me asking you all, but Govinda and Karisma who want to know this from you. The amazing lyrics which still has all our attention and hearts and of course the Govinda-Karisma magic once again makes it a dance number we all can still grove on to during our house parties.

Now you tell us which is your favourite Govinda number that you still wouldn’t mind breaking a leg on?

