Bollywood GenNext star Sara Ali Khan is happy with the way her career is going. Ever since her debut in the 2018 release Kedarnath, she has worked with bigwigs such as Abhishek Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Imtiaz Ali, and she is all set to end the year 2020 with the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

“I feel lucky and privileged. I think films are a director’s medium and you are as good as your director, and I have luckily had the opportunity to work with extremely versatile and amazing directors,” said Sara, daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The 25-year-old actress added: “I will only say that I am thankful and grateful. I hope I keep getting opportunities to work with creative people like I have.

Coming up after Coolie No. 1 is Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the romantic drama.

