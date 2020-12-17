Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared her pregnancy woes in her new social media post, with a touch of humour.

Advertisement

Anushka posted a pre-pregnancy picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting all curled up on a chair and holding a bowl of food.

Advertisement

“Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT,” Anushka Sharma wrote, alongside the image.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Anushka Sharma and cricket superstar Virat Kohli tied the knot three years ago, and the full version of the song that featured in their wedding video is out now.

Anushka Sharma and Virat got married in December 2017, but it was only a year later that a video from their wedding was unveiled. Back then, the video got viral and fans got hooked to its background song and asked for the full version.

The love ballad, “Peer vi tu”, has been performed by Harshdeep Kaur and Mohan Kannan and became immensely popular when the two lovebirds got married.

What are your thoughts on Anushka Sharma’s picture? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: John Abraham Birthday: Many Times The Bollywood Hunk Created ‘Dhoom’ With His Hairstyles

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube