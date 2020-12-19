When you meet a person for the first time, what is it that you notice? Their clothes, shoes or hair? Well, for me it is how they smell. If a person doesn’t smell great your interest in conversing with them diminishes – and Bollywood actresses know that.

From their choice of perfumes to their cost, B’towns leading ladies are picky when it comes to what they wear, and we don’t blame them. After all, the fragrance does play an essential role in determining how a person perceives you.

Here’s sharing with you the favourite perfumes of top Bollywood actress like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others.

Katrina Kaif

This Bollywood beauty has not one but two favourite fragrances. The actress is partial towards Narciso Rodriguez For Her and Gucci Rush. At the same time, the cost of the former rangers from Rs 5,700 to Rs 7,900; the latter cost almost the same and is priced at Rs 6,900.

Anushka Sharma

This mommy-to-be knows precisely what she wants. The actress is biased towards the smell of Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue. This French origin perfume cost Rs 6100.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is the best, and her choice of fragrance is the same. The actress prefers using Jean Paul Gaultier Classique. With top notes of Ginger, heart notes of Orange Blossom and base notes of Vanilla, this Spain origin Eau De Toilette cost Rs 5,100.

In fact, the actress always has it on her. She once revealed, “I like to carry vials of it in my purse or bag, so I never have to worry about smelling less than fabulous at all times.”

Deepika Padukone

She may be picky when it comes to signing the dotted line for films but not so much while choosing a fragrance to wear. The actress will wear any perfumes as long as it comes from brands like Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren and Estée Lauder.

Alia Bhatt

Why should boys have all the fun? Well, Alia stays true to this line and has revealed that her perfume rack is mostly dominated by men fragrance. The actress prefers the provocative blend of citrus and woods by Bleu de Chanel. A 3.4 FL. OZ bottle cost $97 that is Rs 7,149

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam too is a lover of the Jean Paul Gaultier Classique fragrance. But that is not the only perfume she favours. The actress also loves spraying herself with Tom Ford’s Black Orchid. As per Amazon, a 100ml bottle of the fragrance cost over Rs 16,700. The ingredients in this perfume include Alcohol Denat, Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water, Limonene, Coumarin, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Eugenol, Citral and Cinnamyl.

Let us know in the comments which perfume are you planning on trying out soon.

