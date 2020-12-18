Bollywood often takes inspiration from Hollywood films. But do you know that Bollywood films have taken inspiration from South Korean films as well? There are several filmmakers in our industry who remade some of the critically acclaimed Korean films.

There have been various films in the past when Bollywood was inspired to pick up plots from Korean films. This occurred even before the Korean wave hit the International cinemas or on Netflix. And we have compiled some of the Bollywood films that are adapted from several Korean hit films.

So take a look at the rundown of Hindi films that were a remake of South Korean movies:

Awarapan

Bollywood and South Korean audiences enjoy watching mob dramas. The Emraan Hashmi starrer was an unofficial remake of South Korean film A Bittersweet Life, which was released in 2005. The film was headlined by Lee Byung-hun. Awarapan film fared well on the box office. Audience and critics praised lead actor Emraan Hashmi’s performance in the 2007 film.

Jazbaa

The 2015 crime thriller film directed by Sanjay Gupta was a comeback film for the lead actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan post-pregnancy. The film, in which she played the role of an honest lawyer, was inspired by the Korean film, ‘Seven Days’. Late actor Irrfan Khan has also played an important role in the film.

Bharat

It’s well-known fact that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, which was released in 2019, was the remake of South Korean film ‘Ode To My Father’. While the Korean film was reportedly the fourth highest-grossing film of the Korean film industry, Bharat did not receive the kind of appreciation.

Barfi

Anurag Basu’s comedy-drama film was an adaptation of South Korean movie, ‘Lover’s Concerto’. The 2012 film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz in important roles. The film received much appreciated from the critics and the audience alike. Priyanka and Ranbir’s performance was critically acclaimed and have also earned several awards.

Murder 2

Mohit Suri directorial film was a box-office hit. The psychological thriller film, which was also the second instalment of the Murder series, stars Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prashant Narayanan. Sulagna Panigrahi made a debut in the film. But very few know that the 2011 film was also inspired by a South Korean movie ‘The Chaser’.

So which one did you like? Let us know in the comments.

