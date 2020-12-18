As per a trade report, Hrithik Roshan is the youngest superstar to feature in a list of superstars that Hindi cinema has had, in the history of independent India, from 1947 to 2020 and his philosophy of quality work over quantity has helped him reach where he has reached in such a short time span.

What makes an actor a superstar is the multiple times that actor has delivered films that have broken records at the box office and in this case delivered Highest Grossers of that Year.

From 1947 to 2020, the superstars who have had their respective films as the Highest Grosser of the Year are Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

A trade source reveals that, “Hrithik Roshan was the latest and the youngest superstar to be added to this list when he made his debut in the year 2000. His debut film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai was the highest grosser of the year it was released in. Hrithik didn’t stop at that, he delivered more highest grosser of the year films post that like Koi Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2 and WAR. There’s also no one else after him who has been able match his superstardom and he is often also called the Millennial Superstar of the country.”

Another trade analyst shares the reason for this, “Hrithik Roshan has always prioritised quality over quantity while doing films and that has worked for him. In his career so far, the actor has only done 24 films and still features in the list with other stalwarts who perhaps have had 60-70 or even more films to their credit. This reinforces his belief of quality over quantity.”

Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan is the only superstar who has managed to stand tall in front of not just his seniors but also the three mighty Khans of the industry. All this in merely 20 years of his career and with fewer films. That’s why one can easily call him the most successful superstar in the last 75 years and counting.

