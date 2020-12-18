2020 started with the promise of great cinema. Bollywood movies like Tanhaji, Baaghi 3, Street Dancer 3D, Malang, Chhapaak, Thappad, Panga and others even created a storm at the box office. But unfortunately, by mid-March theatres in the country and across the globe shut down owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

With the COVID-19 virus spreading, film production and their release in theatres were halted. While a few films like Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena, Coolie No 1 and others have taken the digital route, the release dates of others have been pushed.

Advertisement

Either because of the shooting schedule being interrupted because of coronavirus or the makers adamant on releasing it on the silver screen only – here’s a look at Bollywood movies that have been pushed to 2021.

Sooryavanshi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, this Bollywood movie was all set to release in cinemas on March 24. Just a couple of day before the Friday of its release, theatres everywhere were shut because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the other movies that were ready for release took the digital route, the makers of Sooryavanshi are still waiting to screen their film in cinema halls.

’83

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and more, the sports drama was all set to release on April 10, 2020. But owing to the pandemic and theatres shutting the film was postponed. Some news platforms reported that this Bollywood movie would release during Christmas 2020, but alas it’s not so. As per the latest reports, we had heard, the Kabir Khan directorial is likely to release in March 2021. Fingers crossed!

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Can you imagine anybody releasing a Salman Khan film on OTT? Well, not the makers of Radhe. The creators of this Prabhu Deva directorial were all set to release the movie for Eid 2020, but with coronavirus playing the villain we will have to wait and see when the film finally hit screens. We are waiting eagerly to whistle while when Salman makes his dhamakedaar entry.

Shamshera

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt – this much-awaited YRF film was set to release on July 31. But with COVID-19 throwing a spanner in the plans fans will have to wait a while longer to see Ranbir and Sanjay face off each other.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

When the announcement of Kartik Aaryan stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made news, fans were excited. Set to release on July 31, the film hit the unexpected roadblock aka COVID- 19. This Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Jersey

Who isn’t excited to see another cricket movie in Bollywood? That too with Shahid Kapoor with the bat in hand?? Well, we are – ever since we saw the first look of the actor as a cricketer. But unfortunately, the film which was supposed to release on August 28 didn’t finish it’s shooting schedule. With the film recently wrapping up the shoot, we bet we are going to see it in theatres in 2021.

Toofan

This Bollywood movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra stars Farhan Akhtar as a national level boxer. Toofan, also starring Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar, was all set to release on Gandhi Jayanti. But now an official announcement of the new release date is awaited.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Another Ranveer Singh film that we have no other choice but to wait to see. Marking Shalini Pandey’s Hindi film debut, this YRF flick also stars Boman Irani & Ratna Pathak Shah. Without a doubt, we were eager to see Ranveer play a Gujarathi middle-class man and October 2, 2020, seemed a tad bit far. But owing to the spread of coronavirus, the wait has extended and now hopefully; we will see the film in 2021.

Brahmāstra

One of the most awaited Bollywood movies, Brahmāstra was initially supposed to release on Christmas 2019. But owing to delays in the production, the film announced a new date, i.e. December 4 2020. Well, it seems like nature wanted the film to suffer another delay and now we have to wait a while longer to see a real-life couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, sizzle on screen. We wonder when this Dharma film will actually see the light of day now.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Everyone is waiting to see Aamir Khan step into the shoes of Tom Hank in the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. If everything went according to plans, next Friday we would have been seeing the Advait Chandan directorial in theatres. Will the production still underway, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release next Christmas. Yippie!

Takht

Another Dharma film we are eagerly waiting for. Directed by Karan Johar, this Bollywood movie features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. With some an exciting star cast we were waiting for the film to hit theatres in 2020. Alas, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, we are being made to wait for a lot more time.

Which Bollywood movie were you waiting for the most in 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Did You Know? Varun Dhawan Was Rejected 4 Times By Natasha Dalal Before She Actually Fell In Love With Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube