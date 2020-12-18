Varun Dhawan is on a promotion spree these days. After testing negative for the coronavirus, the actor has resumed promoting his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1. He recently shot for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want and spilt some jaw-dropping secrets about his relationship with Natasha Dalal.

We already told you that during the conversation, Kareena seemingly confirmed Varun and Natasha’s engagement when she introduced her as his fiancée. But, today we are going to tell you about how Varun was rejected 4 times before Natasha actually said a yes. Shocked? Well then continue reading further to know more.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been friends since college and in the relationship for several years. Speaking of getting married to her, he said, “See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long… I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.'”

“Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense, but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship,” Varun Dhawan said talking about how they’d have liked to live-in together.

Rumours were rife that Varun and Natasha were planning a destination wedding in Thailand, but it was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spilling the beans on his relationship, Varun Dhawan further said, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We had not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house, and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her, and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he added.

“She rejected me three-four times,” Varun Dhawan confessed further saying, “I didn’t give up hope.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1, starring Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by David Dhawan will release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.

