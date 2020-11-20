Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for the release of their much talked about film Coolie No 1. The most important thing before any movie’s release is its promotions. Sara and Varun are too excited for it, and they are leaving no stones unturned.

The dynamic duo is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1’s teaser launch. The film, helmed by David Dhawan, was earlier planned to release on May 1 this year, but due to COVID-19, Coolie No 1’s release was postponed indefinitely. Last month, Varun finally announced the release of the film. The film got a direct-to-web release and is now scheduled for Christmas release. Well, there is another exciting news related to the movie so continue reading further.

As per the latest online reports, Coolie No 1 teaser makers have planned a promo launch. The teaser is planned to be launched in a city in North India. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan will launch Coolie No 1 teaser with an event within the next seven days in a city in North India. A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “Varun Dhawan is all charged up for the release of Coolie No 1 and knowing him he wants his fans to enjoy the film so that partly the reason behind this launch.”

The same reports suggest that makers felt that promoting and releasing the film in a normal way was necessary. More details of the teaser launch have been kept under wraps. But, isn’t this an exciting news for all the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan fans?

Earlier announcing the release of Coolie No. 1 on Amazon Prime, VD had taken to social media and tweeted, “Ab har sawari ke samaan aur entertainment ki responsibility hogi Coolie No. 1 ki, koi shaq? #WorldPremiereOnPrime #CoolieNo1OnPrime, coming Christmas 2020, @PrimeVideoIN.” Check out the post below:

Are you excited to see Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan recreating Karisma Kapoor and Govinda’s magic on screens?

