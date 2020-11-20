Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a throwback picture from her shooting days for the film Force 2. Sonakshi posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in black, standing with her back against a wall.

“From the shoot of #Force2. Clicked but never posted. Until now. Not sure why. #throwbackthursday,” Sonakshi captioned the video.

The 2016 action thriller directed by Abhinay Deo also stars John Abraham and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is a sequel to the 2011 film, Force.

Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Earlier this month, Sonakshi Sinha offered a glimpse of her retro avatar for her fans. The Bhuj: The Pride Of India actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo that she captioned as “#RETROspection”.

Sonakshi Sinha wore a peach skirt with a floral printed full sleeve black knot top. She tied her hair with a pink ribbon and wore a ring on her right-hand finger to complete the retro look. Her make-up also matched the look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s retro look photograph keeps one guessing whether it was a teaser of an upcoming film for or just a photoshoot.

The Bollywood actress recently shared that she was missing the hustle-bustle of work during the lockdown. The Dabangg girl had shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done.

