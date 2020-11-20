Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan relishing French fries.

In the Instagram picture Kareena posted, Taimur holds a dish and seems to be offering it to someone.

Alongside the image, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “French fries anyone? PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post below:

Kapoor and her best friend Malaika Arora were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are shooting for their next film, Bhoot Police.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun.

Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in Delhi. The film is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child.

