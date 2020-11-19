Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the best creations of Bollywood to look forward to. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ classic, Forrest Gump. What makes it even more special is the collaboration of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Furthermore, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make cameos in the film. Now, we have another exciting piece of information. Read on.

Advertisement

For years now, fans of the three Khans have been wanting for them to do a film together. There have been rumours around a grand crossover between SRK and Salman with Tiger 3 and Pathan. But what will really make this dream come true is the presence of the trio together. And that is something Laal Singh Chaddha may treat us with.

Advertisement

As per recent reports now, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will revisit their 90s roles for Aamir Khan starrer. Fans may witness SRK revisit Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Salman may turn into Prem but from which movie? That is something yet to be decided.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s screenplay is being designed in a way where one gets to see Aamir Khan (Laal) visit the sets of top stars. Hence, fans may get to revisit the iconic scenes of Shah Rukh Khan from DDLJ. Same goes for Salman Khan’s case.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror reveals the same as, “The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha’s journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonderful world.”

Furthermore, the source added, “He’ll (Shah Rukh Khan) go back to 1995 and look like a younger version of himself with the use of prosthetics and VFX.”

Whoa! Aamir Khan is indeed planning something out of the box. We cannot wait for this union between the three superstars. What about y’all?

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund Isn’t Releasing Anytime Soon As Supreme Court Refuses To Give A Greenlight



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube