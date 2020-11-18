Shah Rukh Khan is out from his den & this time it’s for good. After a close to a couple of years worth of rumours and baseless stories, Shah is finally out to start shooting for his upcoming reported film with War director Siddharth Anand. Titled as Pathan, the film is also said to star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Shah was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai today for what our close sources are reporting as his look preparation for the film. Apparently, this is his second day of preparing for the look, and from today evening, the team will also start the shoot of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan is spotted donning his ever-so-cool aviators and is in the same long-hair look we witnessed during IPL matches in Dubai. However, a thick braid can be seen parting from the side of his hair.

It’d be interesting to see how Pathan makers would present this bohemian look of SRK because it’s raw, rustic and fresh for him.

Talking about the fees John Abraham is charging for Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, a source recently told Bollywood Hungama that the character is a dynamic one. The insider added, “John is presently in the best phase of his career with his solo films emerging box-office hits. He has proved his worth of carrying films on his shoulders and hence, he hiked his fees for the much-awaited YRF film. John will be paid an upfront fees of Rs. 20 crore for this action-packed entertainer and will be shooting for over 60 days for his track of negative lead in Pathan.”

As per earlier reports by the portal mentioned above, the makers of this John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer are eyeing the film hitting theatres in Diwali 2021.

What do you think about Pathan and Shah Rukh Khan’s look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

