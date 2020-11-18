On his birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur announced his new project, OM – The Battle Within. Director-Choreographer Ahmed Khan will produce this promising project. The actor shared how he is excited to work on the movie as it’s very special for him.

After the announcement, everyone was waiting to know who will be the leading lady. This year, Aditya impressed fans with his ravishing chemistry with Disha Patani in Malang and Sanya Malhotra in Ludo. Well, the handsome actor is all set to star alongside Dil Bechara actress, Sanjana Sanghi.

As per the reports, debutant director Kapil Verma has found his leading lady for Aditya Roy Kapur in Sanjana. The actress had won hearts with her performance as Kizzy alongside Sushant Singh Rajput this year. This is her second film as a leading lady.

Along with Ahmed Khan, Zee Studios is also producing the movie. On his Instagram page, Khan took to his Twitter page to share the news of OM – The Battle Within.

“Presenting @adityaroykapur in OM – the battle within on his birthday in an Action Avataar along with @zeestudiosofficial To be directed by @itskapilverma Produced by @zeestudiosofficial @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan

@paperdollentertainment #Om-thebattlewithin #adityaroykapur #zeestudios #Ahmedkhan #Shairakhan #Paperdollent #kapilverma”, read the Instagram post.

The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors in December. It is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021.

