While we all are desperately waiting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi to hit theatres, the director has started working on his next big venture called ‘Cirkus‘ with Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and Murli Sharma in important roles. And yesterday, four of them were spotted at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios, Bandra.

For the unversed, Judwaa 2 Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the movie but she wasn’t seen at Mehboob Studios. The actress might join the cast later.

As per a report published by E times, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh kicked it off very quietly, without calling for too much attention. The director wants to complete ‘Cirkus‘ by February end. A few portions of the film are supposed to be shot in Goa and Ooty at a later date. ‘Cirkus‘ is being targeted for a 2021 winter release.

If the report is true then 2021 will witness two big films from Rohit Shetty. One is Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and the other will be Ranveer Kapoor’s Cirkus. Reportedly, Ranveer Kapoor will be seen playing a double role in the movie. Earlier, it was seen as Sanjeev Kumar-Moushumi Chatterjee-Deven Varma 1982 comedy movie Angoor’s remake but Rohit Shetty has denied to all such rumours.

Cirkus will also feature Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett and Ashwini Kalsekar. The movie will be presented by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment.

Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 along with Deepika Padukone. The sports drama film features the journey of Indian cricket team’s heroic win in the 1983 World Cup. How excited are you to see Ranveer Singh in Cirkus? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

