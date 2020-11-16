Deepika Padukone is known for her quirky sense of humour and never shies away from sharing good memes, even if it is on her. Recently, the actress has shared a meme on social media that draws a unique comparison between her Diwali outfit and one of the most popular Indian sweet of Diwali season.

On Monday, the Om Shanti Om actress took to Instagram and shared a meme on her stories which featured a plate of Kaju Katli on the left and on the right side, Deepika Padukone’s picture from Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali party, drawing an epic comparison.

Speaking about Siddhant Chaturvedi’s party, Deepika Padukone had joined Siddhant and Ananya Panday for a Diwali party on Friday. In the party, Deepika looked stunning in a white sharara suit. No one could imagine that memers would compare the actress with Kaju Katli. Have a look at the actress’ Instagram story here.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming film. The cast and crew have recently completed a shooting schedule of the movie in Goa. Speaking about the film, Deepika Padukone earlier told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either… Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging.”

Deepika Padukone added, “The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time, the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

Well, what’s your take on Deepika Padukone’s Kaju Katli meme? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

