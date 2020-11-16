Krishna Shroff, sister of Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff, wishes to raid actress Disha Patani’s closet as soon as possible.

Disha posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen shaking-a-leg on rapper Cardi B’s latest number “WAP”.

She is seen wearing a bright orange bodycon with a dark olive coloured cropped jacket paired with loose ripped denims. Check out Disha Patani’s Instagram post:

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff gushed over Disha Patani’s in the comment section and wrote: “Daaang! You are absolute FIRE. Need to raid your closet ASAP.”

The actress recently shared a string of pictures on the photo-sharing app dressed in a floral printed bikini.

Disha Patani recently wrapped up shooting for “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the lead role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are holidaying in the Maldives. The duo has not shared any pic together. But the locations are same and hence, fans assumed that they are together.

