Today, Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his 35th birthday. We have already told you about his huge announcement about playing the lead in an upcoming movie titled ‘OM – The Battle Within.’ The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan and will be helmed by Kapil Verma. In this article, we will go back in time and tell you the most painful breakup of the actor.

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur became a household named after his film ‘Aashiqui 2’ became a big hit. He is also known for playing Avi in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.’ The actor was last seen in ‘Malang.’

Advertisement

Speaking about Aditya Roy Kapur’s love life, the actor is quite private about his personal life. But some time ago, he opened up about the most painful breakup of his life. He shared that he was in school and was in ninth grade when he had his first breakup. The actor also mentioned that he felt like the world was coming to an end when he broke up. As a teenager, you tend to feel more sensitive towards breakups, this is why it was his most painful breakup.

On the work front, Aditya recently made his digital debut with Anurag Basu’s Ludo. The movie has been very well received by the audience as well as the critics. The actor has today announced his new film titled ‘OM – The Battle Within.’

Speaking about OM, Aditya Roy Kapur said, “Last year I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. COVID notwithstanding those year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. Looking forward to the journey.”

What are your views on Aditya Roy Kapur’s most painful breakup? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani & Team Start Shooting In Chandigarh From Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube