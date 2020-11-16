Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo has been in talks for quite some time now. The much-awaited family comedy-drama has gone on floors today.

Dharma Productions which is backing the film announced the update on Instagram by sharing the picture of a clapper. “With all your loving blessings, starting this journey on the right clap – lights, camera & action!🎥 #JugJuggJeeyo” the caption of the post read as saying.

Directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Prajakta Koli in main roles. JugJugg Jeeyo revolves around the lives of two couples of different generations. Varun plays an NRI character, so the film will be shot both indoor and outdoor.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is also in news for his upcoming comedy Coolie No. 1. The young and talented star is currently busy promoting the David Dhawan directorial along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo & Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan will be also seen in films like Bhediya, Sanki & Arun Kheterpal biopic.

Talking about Kiara Advani, her latest film with Akshay Kumar titled Laxmii released directly on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The film broke all the previous records of viewership held by Bollywood films. It released in theatres in Australia and New Zealand and did a business of 1.3 crore in the first week.

Neetu Kapoor also returns to the big screen after a long time with JugJugg Jeeyo. The veteran actress recently took to Instagram and shared that she missed her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor as she prepared to board a flight with her co-stars.

“My first flight, in these scary times!! Nervousss for this journey!! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me.. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo,” the actress captioned the picture.

“P.S. – We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture,” she added.

Sharing the photo on Instagram on Thursday evening, Anil Kapoor wrote: “And we are off.”

