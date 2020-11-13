Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for her upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan and the duo has already started with the promotions of the film. The Kedarnath actress is back with her #SaraKiShayari ft. Varun this time.

With her Shayari, Sara also wished her Instagram family a very Happy Dhanteras. The Simmba actress has over 28 million followers on the same.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan captioned it, “Happy Dhanteras to everyone 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Wishing you all- lots of health, wealth and dry fruits! 💟☮️🎆🥜”.

The video has over 343k likes and over 2k comments one the same. A user commented, “Ganjaa fukka hai kya saste waala aaj bhi 😂”.

A while ago, Sara Ali Khan was summoned by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after Rhea Chakraborty’s interrogation has lead to many more names from the industry being dragged into the case. From sending summons to making arrests, a lot has happened in the past.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Sara and Shraddha Kapoor, KWAN manager Jaya Saha and actress Rakul Preet Singh too were questioned by the agency. During her interrogation, Jaya spoke of alleged drug chats with Shraddha Kapoor, and hence the Baaghi actress was summoned.

The Simmba actress made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput and the two were really good friends. In fact, during the investigation, it was revealed that two dated for quite some time and separated soon after.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s good friend Samuel Haokip made it publicly clear Sara and the late actor were in a relationship. He even revealed the reason behind their breakup, through an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, tell us if you like Sara Ali Khan’s pun video with Varun Dhawan? Tell us in the comments below.

